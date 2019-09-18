|
|
Bryan Joshua Canty
Grand ledge - Celebrating the life of Bryan Joshua Canty Sr. Bryan came into this world September 26th 1987, the Sun was shining bright that day. God saw fit to call him home on September 14th 2019. He will not be mourned, you do not mourn a king, you celebrate him. He leaves to carry on his legacy, his wife Beatrice Alfaro Canty, his two beloved daughters Jahzara Canty and Jaliyah Canty aka Tootie, and his son Bryan Canty Jr. His father Michael Canty, his mother Brenda Carter, step-father Randolph Carter, his brother Robert L Canty (Christy), his sisters Tasha L Canty, Tracy Davis, Brittany Carter. His brother and sister Christopher Carter and Tootie (Melina Canty) who welcomed him into heaven. He also leaves to celebrate his life his aunts, Dorothy Canty- Armstrong (second mom-his village) and Amelia Canty-Barbour (Emiliano), and a plethora of other Aunts and Uncles. He is also celebrated by many cousins and special cousins, Stephanie Priester and Antonio Bonner, mother-in-law Rebecca Alfaro, his club family Street Rider MC, and other brother and sister clubs. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt-Delhi Chapel, 5035 Holt Road, Holt, MI, 48842. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 18, 2019