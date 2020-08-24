Bryan S. Halter, Jr.Lansing - Age 86, passed away on August 16, 2020 at his home in Lansing. Bryan was born to Col. Bryan S. Halter, Sr. and Gwendolyn Williams Halter on October 10, 1933, in Colfax, Washington. He attended grade school in many states.He graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville Illinois in 1952 He received a BA from Illinois College in Jacksonville in 1956.Bryan moved to Lansing in 1960 and lived in the same house until he passed away. He worked at WJIM AM-FM-TV from 1960 to mid 1980's in various positions.Starting in the early 1970's, he put WVIC Radio on the air.Bryan was very active in his church, Central United Methodist.He served with the Tri-County United Fund, AARP State Legislative Committee of Michigan and the AARP Healthcare Task Force. He also participated in the Open-Door Ministry of Downtown Lansing (aiding the disadvantaged).Bryan also served as an Investment Advisor, registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission.He is survived by his two nieces, Gail L. Bodine of N. Las Vegas NV, Sherry A Doney (nee Bodine) of O'Fallon MO, cousins Sharon Wight, Susan Roseborough from the Lansing area and many other cousinsHe was single and preceded in death by his parents and sister Gwendolyn Halter Bodine.Private interment took place at Evergreen Cemetery, in Lansing, Michigan. Bryan's family will welcome guest for a celebration of his life, at a later date, due to the COVID pandemic.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Bryan S Halter, Jr. to Central Methodist Church, American Foundation for the Blind in or the Glaucoma Foundation.