Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Aurelius Baptist Church
4419 W. Barnes Rd.
Mason, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Buddy Garred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buddy "Bud" Garred

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Buddy "Bud" Garred Obituary
Buddy "Bud" Garred

Mason - Our dad, Bud Garred, who resided near Mason, MI for over six decades, passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 83. We are grateful for the many things he brought to this life—his warmth and gigantic personality; the loving way he cared for our mom who lived with MS; his energetic support of our passions; his boundless curiosity and optimism; and most of all his natural ability to connect with people through his superpowered sense of humor. We're also grateful for the many people who mattered deeply to dad including his wife, Mary (deceased). His sisters, Beverly (Merton) Heinz, Helen (Phil) Glaspie and Pat (Howard) Smith. His grandsons, Brandon and Jacob (Jade) Garred; his great-grandchildren, Lily and Easton. Plus, his many friends at Aurelius Baptist, MDOT and the Capital City Old Car Club.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11am at Aurelius Baptist Church, 4419 W. Barnes Rd., Mason, Michigan. In lieu of sending flowers, your generous donation to the Ingham County Animal Shelter at http://icasfund.org is appreciated.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.grbdmason.com

We will always remember you, Dad. Mark "auGi" & Brian Garred (sons), Cindy & Sherry (daughter-in-laws).
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now