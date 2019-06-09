Buddy "Bud" Garred



Mason - Our dad, Bud Garred, who resided near Mason, MI for over six decades, passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 83. We are grateful for the many things he brought to this life—his warmth and gigantic personality; the loving way he cared for our mom who lived with MS; his energetic support of our passions; his boundless curiosity and optimism; and most of all his natural ability to connect with people through his superpowered sense of humor. We're also grateful for the many people who mattered deeply to dad including his wife, Mary (deceased). His sisters, Beverly (Merton) Heinz, Helen (Phil) Glaspie and Pat (Howard) Smith. His grandsons, Brandon and Jacob (Jade) Garred; his great-grandchildren, Lily and Easton. Plus, his many friends at Aurelius Baptist, MDOT and the Capital City Old Car Club.



Memorial Services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11am at Aurelius Baptist Church, 4419 W. Barnes Rd., Mason, Michigan. In lieu of sending flowers, your generous donation to the Ingham County Animal Shelter at http://icasfund.org is appreciated.



Online condolences may be expressed at: www.grbdmason.com



We will always remember you, Dad. Mark "auGi" & Brian Garred (sons), Cindy & Sherry (daughter-in-laws). Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary