Burton Victor "Bud" Cedarstaff



Chesterton, IN - Burton Victor Cedarstaff (Bud) passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 in Chesterton, Indiana. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 12, 1925, the son of Victor and Martha (Fager) Cedarstaff. After serving in World War II he settled in Lansing, Michigan and married Loreen Chaffee with whom he had six children. He worked for many years for the Lansing Board of Water and Light. Bud and Loreen enjoyed their retirement years in Bethel, Vermont. After Loreen's death Bud remarried to Loraine Chase of Randolph, Vermont. Bud was a kind and thoughtful man who enjoyed working with his hands. He loved spending time with his family, and being a good father was his highest priority. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Allen, his wives, and his son, Gerald. He is survived by his children, Linnea Shaw, Karen Hocking, David (Judy) Cedarstaff, Thomas (Valerie Balogh) Cedarstaff, and Diane (Robert) Schneider, by daughter-in-law Lynn Cedarstaff, and by 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will take place at a later date.









