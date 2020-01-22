|
|
C. Dallas Rhoades
Okemos - C. Dallas Rhoades (Okemos, MI) passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at age 88. Born to Lewis E. And Bertha (Buck) April 16, 1931, the 8th of 9 children in Flint, MI, survived only by his younger sister, Bernice Rayburn. Dallas graduated from Grand Blanc High School, a member of FFA. He worked on his brother Wilbur's farm and it became his career choice. He trained to inseminate cattle, quality test milk and planted feed crops. He served in the National Guard and was activated for rescue and cleanup after the 1953 Flint-Beecher F5 tornado. He was later advised to leave farming due to complications of Rheumatic Fever he suffered at age 9 with brother, Ralph. He worked at the tank plant building M47 Patton tanks. He also drove ambulance for Clarence Hill. He trained to sell insurance part time to earn extra money. This grew into into a full time occupation. He was promoted by Michigan Life to build the area of Lansing for sales. He became a general agent and trainer, earning his LUTC and CLU. He was given many awards in sales, winning trips to Europe and vacation spots including the Bahamas, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. He retired after nearly 60 years in the business. Dallas was active in church, PTA and established the Parents Association for Educationally Handicapped Children, providing support and making tools for skills development. Dallas served as chairman of the Alaiedon Township Planning Commission for over 40 years. He was a deputy in Ingham County Posse, riding his farm's horses. He was also a life-long member of the Masons sponsored by his brother, Phil. Dallas lost his wife of 39 years, high school sweetheart, Doris (Richards) in 1992. He lost his second wife of 23 years, Dolores (Dell Kranz) in 2017. He was the last surviving member of the Thursday ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out). He will be sorely missed by members of the McWatty Knoll Hunt Club, of which he was a founding member (1963) and by the local 49ers group. Dallas is survived by daughter, Dawn Rhoades Jennings (partner Mike Donaldson), sons Dale Rhoades and Dean Rhoades, 3 grandkids Jennifer Weston (partner Adam Delaney), Ted Jennings (Ashleigh) and Ben Jennings (Brittany) and 6 great-grandkids. His love, passion as a family man, wisdom, loyalty, quick wit and cribbage skills are greatly missed. The family is being served by Gorsline-Runciman. Services will be held at 205 E. Middle Street, Williamston 48895. Visitation will be held Friday evening, January 24th from 4-8 pm and Saturday, January 25th beginning at 12 noon. A celebration of life will start at 1:30pm. Condolences may be shared online at www.GReastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020