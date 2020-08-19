1/1
C. Gayle Gunns
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
C. Gayle Gunns

Lansing - C. Gayle Gunns, 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born December 27, 1924 in Flint, Michigan.

Gayle was one of the first women to attend the General Motors Institute when she enrolled in 1943, and she received a two-year degree. After graduation, Gayle and her husband Stephen Thorne moved to Hague, Virginia. Following the birth of their two children, Marcia and Lee, they relocated to Ferndale, Michigan. When that marriage ended, Gayle found work at the General Motors Technical Center where she met her second husband Richard Gunns. This marriage produced a son, David. Gayle was fond of music, especially Frank Sinatra, and she loved to play cards.

She was preceded in death by parents, Frances (Preston) and Clayton Hiscock; her brother, Donald Hiscock; and her husband, Richard Gunns.

She is survived by her children, Marcia (Robert) Nesbit, Stephen "Lee" (Regina) Thorne, and David (Peggy) Gunns; her grandchildren, Kevin Gunns, Kelly Treiber, Noah Thorne, and Noelle Puschell; and her three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaylyn, and Hope.

A private family service will be held, with interment to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 201 E Ash St, Mason, MI 48854 or The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mari Cantu
Coworker
