C. William "Bill" Marks



St. Johns - C. William "Bill" Marks passed Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born December 19, 1932 in Saginaw, the son of Charles Dennis and Jennie Louise (McPeck) Marks. He married the love of his life, Betty Marie Murray, in Port Huron, MI on June 28, 1952. Bill and Betty celebrated 64 years devoted to each other before she passed on August 31, 2016. Surviving are three children, Ann M. Marks, Dennis and Lyn Marks, and Melanie Rae Marks; daughter-in-law, Carol (Jim) Demis; grandchildren, Steven Byrnes, Deidre Marks, Erica (Bruce) Clark, Amber Lynne Marks, Katelyn (Rev. Michael) Watson, and Erica (Aaron) Huck; great-grandchildren, Alastair, Keira and Rosalind Watson, Andrew Huck, and Lexi and Austin Clark; sister, Karen (Michael) Manial; brothers, Gerald (Sarah) Marks and Glen Marks, and 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by step-mother, Nona Marks Konefko; and sisters, Janet (Walter) Carlton and Kathy Austin. Bill was a graduate of Arthur Hill High School and CMU and completed courses at several colleges, including Bethel, Owosso Bible, MSU, and U of M. Bill and Betty were members of the Free Methodist Church and were dedicated to Christian service. Bill also gave spiritual mentoring to several pastors, youth, and co-founded an Owosso Christian teen center. Bill worked 38 years for an Owosso-based manufacturer, retiring as Operations Manager in 1994 and started his own consulting business after retirement. He enjoyed reading Louis L'Amour books and watching/collecting old movies, especially westerns. He was a history buff and theologian, possessing a quick wit and fun-loving sense of humor. His lasting legacy is as a family man, friend, mentor, teacher, and "builder of character". Following Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and private services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Shiawassee Family YMCA. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.









