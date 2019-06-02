Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. David's Episcopal Church
1519 Elmwood Rd
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Episcopal Church
1519 Elmwood Rd
Lansing - Age 69, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Calvin was born in Urbana, IL on December 3, 1949, the son of Wayne and Dorothy (Hart) Helmick. He developed polio as a child, but never let it hinder him being successful throughout his life. A graduate of the University of Illinois, Calvin earned his Pharmacy license and was proud to hold multiple state licenses for many years. He currently was working with Spartan-Nash. Calvin was an avid reader of the great classics and history. A lifelong baseball fan, he was a proud member of the Lansing Lugnuts booster club.

Calvin was preceded in death by his father, Wayne and brother, Craig. Surviving are his loving wife of 45 years, Frances; children, Elaine (Chris) Mora of Lake Forest, CA and Sam (Tambi) Helmick of Lansing; 4 grandchildren, Gabriel and Royce Helmick, Grant and Charlie Mora; sister, Connie (Charles) Fontenot of Crosby, TX; sister-in-law, Colleen Helmick.

Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, June 5, 11:00 a.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1519 Elmwood Rd. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw, Lansing and Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at the church. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics Michigan, Area 8 in memory of Calvin. Friends may send the family a condolence to www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019
