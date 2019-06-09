Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Church of the Nazarene
401 W. Holmes Rd.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Church of the Nazarene
401 W. Holmes Rd.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
South Church of the Nazarene
401 W. Holmes Rd.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Kring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Kring


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Calvin Kring Obituary
Calvin Kring

Lansing - Calvin Robert Kring was born February 26, 1928 to the late Franklin and Ella B. (Smith) Kring in Lansing, MI, and transitioned to his home in heaven on Friday, June 7, 2019. He worked and retired from the Michigan Department of Transportation as a civil engineer. He was an active member of South Church of the Nazarene where he was the minister of music for 55 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Hazel Marie (Lovaas) Kring, and their son Robert Michael Kring. Leaving to cherish his memory are his children Susan Marie (Richard) Bellah, Deborah Ann (Timothy) Von Eitzen, Jonathan Edward (Elizabeth) Kring, Dawn Joy (Brent) Ralston, daughter-in-law Suzanne Elaine Kring, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 4:00pm- 8:00pm at South Church of the Nazarene 401 W. Holmes Rd. Lansing, MI 48910. A funeral will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11am at South Church of the Nazarene, with a visitation one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now