Calvin Kring



Lansing - Calvin Robert Kring was born February 26, 1928 to the late Franklin and Ella B. (Smith) Kring in Lansing, MI, and transitioned to his home in heaven on Friday, June 7, 2019. He worked and retired from the Michigan Department of Transportation as a civil engineer. He was an active member of South Church of the Nazarene where he was the minister of music for 55 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Hazel Marie (Lovaas) Kring, and their son Robert Michael Kring. Leaving to cherish his memory are his children Susan Marie (Richard) Bellah, Deborah Ann (Timothy) Von Eitzen, Jonathan Edward (Elizabeth) Kring, Dawn Joy (Brent) Ralston, daughter-in-law Suzanne Elaine Kring, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 4:00pm- 8:00pm at South Church of the Nazarene 401 W. Holmes Rd. Lansing, MI 48910. A funeral will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11am at South Church of the Nazarene, with a visitation one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at www.grlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary