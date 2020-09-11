Caridad Clarisa Suarez
Lansing - Caridad Clarisa Suarez, 87 passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on September 4, 2020. Born on November 7, 1932 in Cienfuegos Cuba, Clarisa left her native Cuba with her family in 1965 and has resided in Lansing since. She retired from the Lansing Public Library in 1994.
Clarisa was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jose, parents, Jose and Elisa Ferreyra and siblings. Leaving behind to cherish wonderful memories are her daughters, Carmen (Norberto) Fernandez, Clarisa (Rex) Miller; grandchildren, Dr.Norbert (Laurie) Fernandez, Carmen (Abraham) Cuddeback, Joseph (Rachel) Miller, Stephanie (Bradley) LaBram; great-grandchildren, Norbert, Anna, Michael Fernandez; Abe, Alina, Amelia Cuddeback; Olivia, Emma, Audrey Miller; Sophia, Matthew LaBram; and extended family and friends.
A mass will be held on September 18, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 915 Alton Road, East Lansing, Michigan with Father Michael Cassar presiding. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Clarisa's memory may be made to Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan through the Sparrow Foundation P.O. Box 30480 Lansing, 48901 or Greater Lansing Food Bank P.O. Box 16224 Lansing, 48901. The family would like to thank the staff from Laurus Home Care, and the Sparrow Hospice House for the wonderful care given to our mother. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com
