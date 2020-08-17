Carl Bartlett
Grand Ledge - Carl Edward Bartlett, 91 of Grand Ledge, Michigan, passed away at home peacefully and surrounded by his family on August 15, 2020. Carl was born on February 25, 1929 in Dixon, Missouri to William Frazier and Mary Francis (Case) Bartlett. The family moved to Charlotte, Michigan in 1947where he graduated high school a year later. After high school, Carl joined the Air Force (a veteran of the Korean war) and was stationed in Boise, Idaho where he met his future wife Audré Jeanne (Parton) at a USO dance. After getting married on August 24,1952, Audré and Carl moved to Grand Ledge, Michigan. Three years later, in 1955 they moved into a house on Schoolcraft Street in Grand Ledge, where they raised their seven children. Carl lived in the house for sixty-four years. He was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion Post 48 in Grand Ledge. He was also Post Commander in 1976 and Food Chairman (and responsible for funeral dinners) for many years. Carl retired from Fisher Body after working thirty-five years as an electrician. He also loved to play golf and was also a lifetime member of Ledge Meadows Golf Course. He had several golf partners from his family over the years including his son-in-law, Bruce Elliott. For the last several years, his Thursday night golf partner was his grandson Nicholas Dorland (they never did beat those darned railroad tracks.) Carl loved to travel. He was always up for a road trip; never in a hurry to get there and always wanted to stop along the way for sightseeing or a good home-style country restaurant. After Audré's passing in 2013, he chose to winter in Green Valley, Arizona with family and this last winter he stayed in Seminole, Florida with his daughter Lisa. Carl was also known for his love of music; he played guitar, fiddle, and keyboard. You could often find him at the Legion performing with his friends. On his ninetieth birthday, he was invited on stage to sing at the Crystal Palace in Tombstone, Arizona with all seven of his children present to cheer him on. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Audré (81), his parents William and Mary, all six of his siblings, Joseph Bartlett, William Henry (Hank) Bartlett, Irene Bray, Robert M. Bartlett, Zola Black, John Victor (Vick) Bartlett, and Daughter-in-law Linda (Pierson) Bartlett. He is survived by his seven children, David and wife Paula Bartlett of Lansing, Linda and husband Paul Wesseler of DeWitt, Lisa Bartlett of Eagle, Susan Bartlett of Eagle, Robert Bartlett and partner Diane of Bloomfield Hills, Robin and husband Bruce Elliott of Sunfield, Patricia and husband Steve Matthews of Vermontville, special friend Myrna Bartlett, thirteen grandkids, and twenty-three(and counting)great grandkids, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 21, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by Father James Eisele. Rite of Committal will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge with military honors. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and Friday at the church from 10-11:00 am (Please come prepared masks are required for visitations and funeral mass). Memorial donations can be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 48 Poppy Fund, American Legion Post 48 Building Fund or St. Michael Catholic Church in Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com