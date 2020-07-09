Carl D. Kepler
Carl D. Kepler, age 104, a beloved Father, Grandfather and Great grandfather, died peacefully on July 9, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Indiana on December 13, 1915 to Walter and Ruth (Perdue) Kepler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Marie (Werner), son Walter, brother Darwin, sisters Betty Lou Gerughty and Lora Lee Dole, and a very good friend, Georgette Galka. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Diane Azelborn (Nick), 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
When Carl was 9 he began living with his grandparents on their farm in Hamilton, Indiana because his father was suffering from (and then died of) consumption (TB). He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1933 and then moved to Lansing, working at Motor Wheel. After being laid off he found a new job at Franklin DeKline as a pressman apprentice. While there he taught himself lithography and that became his career. He married his high school sweetheart, Marie Werner, in 1938. Carl was a part owner of Litho Plate Service and then finished his career at John Henry Company in charge of the camera, stripping and plate making. He and Marie lived their adult lives in Lansing except when he was called into the Navy from 1944 to 1946. They built their own home on Winifred Street in 1952. In December 2017, at the age of 102, Carl left the house on Winifred and moved into Independence Village in Grand Ledge.
Carl had many interests in addition to his family. He played the guitar (was part of the Mountain Men band on WJIM) and dabbled in photography and wine-making. He loved to hunt and fish, especially in Canada. He played softball and bowled for several years, maintained a garden and enjoyed watching Michigan State basketball and the Detroit Tigers. But he was especially known for fixing EVERYTHING - from clocks to player pianos to home repairs, etc. He always said he would rather fix something than buy a new one even if the cost was the same. He also loved a good joke, telling them often and filling his cottage with knickknacks and wall signs that were sure to bring a smile to his guests. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank his niece Barbara, his caregiver Carol, the personnel and residents at Independence Village, Laurus Hospice, and the many friends that continued to call and visit Carl - his fishing buddies, auto racing friend, former neighbors, and business friends. There will be an internment gathering for the immediate family at a later date. To leave memories and comments, please go to the guest book of www.legacy.com/obituaries/lsj
.