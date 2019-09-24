|
Carl Falor
Eagle - Carl N. Falor, age 82, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He suffered several complications from being a diabetic, heart attack and even an amputation, but faced them all with no self-pity and some humor. He was a farmer and also worked construction, retiring from Granger Construction.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juanita, 4 children: Carol, Jim (Kerry), Tim (Barb), and Eric, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Peters & Murray Funeral Home in Grand Ledge on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. There will be a luncheon on Monday, September 30th at Eagle Park at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to North Eagle Cemetery Society or Hospice. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 24, 2019