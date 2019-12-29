|
|
Carl William Kramer
Pewamo - Carl William Kramer, age 99, of Pewamo, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born July 29, 1920, the son of Carl J. and Regina (Thelen) Kramer. Carl was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a proud veteran serving in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was a member of the Post #3733. He retired from the State of Michigan Department of Management and Budget and was also served on the PW School Board from 1963-1977.
Preceding Carl in death are his parents; beloved wife of 74 years, Wanda; grandsons, David and Patrick Schafer; and siblings, Bruce (Lucille), Steve (Mary Ann), and Monica Kramer. He leaves behind his cherished children, Kay (Pete) Schafer, Carolle (Gary) Gross, Patty (Jim) May, Joan (Jeff) Kramer-Brooks, Jane (Allen) Fouty, Karen (Bryan) Clark, and Lisa (Randy) Simon; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and 8 great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Darrel Kempf and Rev. Pete Schafer (grandson) at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia with a rosary being prayed at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or PW High School in honor of Carl. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020