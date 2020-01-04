Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Red Cedar Church
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Red Cedar Church
550 W. Grand River
Okemos, MI
View Map
Resources
Carlton Meredith


1928 - 2020
Carlton Meredith Obituary
Carlton Meredith

Lansing - Carl Meredith passed away on January 3rd, 2020 at the age of 91. Carl was born to Charles and Maybell Meredith in Lansing, MI on December 26th, 1928. He graduated from Eastern High School where he met his wife of 69 years, Geri. Together they were charter members of Red Cedar Church. Carl worked as a firefighter for 34 years in Lansing, where he retired as deputy chief. He loved playing sports and was active in city baseball and basketball leagues. He also competed in the Senior Olympics in swimming and table tennis, and in many US Open table tennis tournaments. Carl was an avid hunter, an activity he enjoyed sharing with his siblings and children. He volunteered for several organizations, and together Carl and Geri traveled many summers working on missionary projects around the country. He is survived by his wife Geri; his three siblings, Howard Meredith, Gene Meredith, and Shirley Sherman; his four children, Greg (Kathy) Meredith, Todd (Bev) Meredith, Dan (Patti) Meredith, and Janna Frank; his five grandchildren, and his three great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at Red Cedar Church, 550 W. Grand River, Okemos on Saturday, January 11th at 11am. Family will receive relatives and friends from 10-11am prior to the service and on Friday from 6pm-8pm at the church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at:www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
