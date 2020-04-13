Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Berryhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann (Humphrey) Berryhill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann (Humphrey) Berryhill Obituary
Carol Ann (Humphrey) Berryhill

Lansing - Carol Ann Berryhill passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at age 86. She was born February 11, 1934 in Lansing, Michigan and graduated from Sexton High School. Carol married Dewey Berryhill on May 22, 1954. The couple were married for 65 years.

Carol worked at the State of Michigan Department of Health prior to starting her family and becoming a homemaker. She worked for the as a volunteer for over 25 years and was herself a breast cancer survivor for over 40 years. She was a lifelong member of the Delta Mills United Methodist Church.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Myron and Vivian Humphrey and by her sister Donna (Harold) Patrick. She is survived by her husband Dewey Berryhill and brother Dennis (Mary) Humphrey; sister-in-law Luanne Berryhill; her children Brenda Taylor and Debra (Kirt) Gundry; her grandchildren John (Kate) Gundry, Kimberlee (Aaron Wente) Gundry, Kyle Taylor, and Samara Taylor; and her great-grandchild Jaxon Gundry; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Carol will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing attended only by close family due to the current restrictions on large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delta Mills United Methodist Church or Sparrow Mid-Michigan Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Friends and family may visit the guestbook and view the complete obituary at www.GRDewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now