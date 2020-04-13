|
Carol Ann (Humphrey) Berryhill
Lansing - Carol Ann Berryhill passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at age 86. She was born February 11, 1934 in Lansing, Michigan and graduated from Sexton High School. Carol married Dewey Berryhill on May 22, 1954. The couple were married for 65 years.
Carol worked at the State of Michigan Department of Health prior to starting her family and becoming a homemaker. She worked for the as a volunteer for over 25 years and was herself a breast cancer survivor for over 40 years. She was a lifelong member of the Delta Mills United Methodist Church.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Myron and Vivian Humphrey and by her sister Donna (Harold) Patrick. She is survived by her husband Dewey Berryhill and brother Dennis (Mary) Humphrey; sister-in-law Luanne Berryhill; her children Brenda Taylor and Debra (Kirt) Gundry; her grandchildren John (Kate) Gundry, Kimberlee (Aaron Wente) Gundry, Kyle Taylor, and Samara Taylor; and her great-grandchild Jaxon Gundry; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Carol will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing attended only by close family due to the current restrictions on large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delta Mills United Methodist Church or Sparrow Mid-Michigan Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Friends and family may visit the guestbook and view the complete obituary at www.GRDewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020