Carol Ann Fox
Lansing - Age 85, our loving mom, grandma, and great-grandma was called home to her Lord on August 6, 2020. Born February 13, 1935 in Lansing, MI. Carol retired from Lansing Fisher-Body after 30 years of service, and was a member of U.A.W. Local 602. She was very active member of St. Therese Church, church circles, and volunteering. She was a member of the Catholic Business Women and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed bowling and golfing. Surviving are her 2 children, Douglas (Julie) Fox and Terry Fox; son-in-law, Michael Mussio; 5 grandchildren, Sarah (Shaun) Mason, Ashley Beach, Nicole Lenhard, Lisa Mussio, and Douglas Mussio; 4 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Alexis, Walker, and Emily; 2 sisters, Maureen "Toni" Jackson, and Patricia (Jim) Pierce; and many other family members and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Marion "Doug" Fox; daughter, Deborah Mussio; parents, Wilbur & Mary Stedman. Visitation is from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. Monday (With social limits of 10 persons) in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 West Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing with Fr. John Fain presiding. Viewing will be 10-11 A.M. at church Tuesday. Rite of committal later Chapel Hill Memorial Garden. The family wishes to thank the staff of Independence Village of Grand Ledge for their care of Carol. Contributions may be made to St. Therese Parish in memory of Carol. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com