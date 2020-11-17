Carol Ann Lehman



Lansing - Carol Ann Lehman, 82, having faced a nine-year health struggle with a courageous and graceful spirit, was set free November 16, 2020.



She was born December 23, 1937, the daughter of Duane and Helen McWilliams, in Roscommon. Growing up in that small northern community with close-knit ties to her Scotch-Irish and German family roots, shaped Carol's lifelong positive and pleasant outlook.



Upon graduating from school at Roscommon, Carol entered what was then Michigan State College, earning a certificate in secretarial skills in 1957. Several months later, following thru on their engagement at college, she went overseas to marry Richard Lehman. They were wed Dec. 31 in Regensburg, Germany, a Bavarian city where Dick was serving in the U.S. Army.



While stationed there and later in Heilbronn the couple enjoyed memorable sightseeing trips to Salzburg and Vienna, Austria; Venice and Rome, Zurich, Switzerland, plus Paris and 1958 World's Fair in Brussels.



Returning to Michigan in 1958, the couple's first post-Army move came when Dick found employment in Lansing. Their life was then to be blessed with three children. As a stay-at-home mom during their early years, Carol raised each of them with unconditional love, a charitable measure of slack and a good helping of patience.



After the children were all in school, Carol found another niche with youngsters as an assistant librarian in the Waverly School System. Later, she became employed with the Michigan Treasury Department, helping to pave the way for all three of the family's kids to earn diplomas at MSU.



Those whose lives she has touched will remember Carol for her simple but exceptional gifts of kindness, caring, giving, and a sunny disposition...all of which shone thru in her ever-ready smile.



Carol found pleasure in much of what life had to offer. Family activities always took top priority and get togethers with friends, old and new, ranked high with Carol. She had a special fondness for dogs going back to childhood. Babies and young tots also were quick to gain her warm attention. Carol found enjoyment in watching birds at the backyard feeder and anywhere while in the out-of-doors.



Music gave a rich rhythm to Carol's life, both listening and dancing to it. Taking in a live music event was extra entertaining. As for extra exciting, that came for Carol as a solid Spartan in the stands rooting on MSU's sports teams.



Nothing gave her more all-around contentment than going back to the Roscommon-Higgins Lake setting to spend time with loved ones and friends amidst the natural beauty of the woods and water.Higgins Lake was the Lehman's "summer place" for short vacations starting in the 1960s when their children were young. Much later, in their empty-nest years, Carol and Dick acquired their own little cottage, "Lehman's Last Resort". It enabled them to stretch Higgins Lake stays and social gatherings into three seasons for canoeing, golfing, soothing sunset watches and other good time ventures.



Memories of Carol such as these will live on in the hearts of those left behind: husband, Dick; son, Kevin(Donna) Lehman of Noblesville, Ind.; daughters, Karen Byford of Grand Ledge and Julie Donath of Brunswick, Ohio; grandchildren, Ben (Audrey) Lehman and Emily (David) Kuhn and Jennifer (Dan) Whisman and Gregory Byford. Carol is also survived by great grandchildren, Faith and Caleb Lehman and Oliver Kuhn; brother, Dean McWilliams of Roscommon; brother-in-law, Gerald (Dyan) Lehman of Charlotte; and several nieces and one nephew. Preceding her in death were parents, Duane and Helen McWilliams; niece, Debbie McWilliams; and son-in-law, Edward Donath.



The family wishes to express deep-felt gratitude to Bickford Assisted Living of West Lansing and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care and personal kindness shown to Carol.



Due to the virus a celebration of Carol's life will be postponed until a later date.









