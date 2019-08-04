|
Carol Burns
St. Johns - Carol James "CJ" Burns died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born October 5, 1940 in Hubbardston, MI, the son of Owen and Mary Bernice (Hogan) Burns. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and enjoyed farming, reading, and taking long walks through St. Johns City Park. Carol loved spending time with his grandchildren and had a passion for crossword puzzles. He retired from Oldsmobile as a machine repair journeyman with more than 30 years of service. On November 24, 1962, he married Diane Rademacher, and she survives him. Also surviving is one daughter, Brenda (Jerry) Grimes of Plymouth, MI; three sons, Bryan (Lora) of Carrollton, GA, Eric (Joni) of Holt, MI, and Kevin (Jennifer) of Vienna, VA; grandchildren Derek, Austin, Breana (Rick), Anya, Mady, Seth, Kyle, Blake, Katie, Ellen, Grace, William, and Caroline; one great grandson, Tyler; one sister, Rosemary (Jim) Blashill; and two brothers, Michael Burns and Norm (Jeanne) Burns. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Burns; two sisters, Jean Ann (William) Schafer and Betty Burns; one brother-in-law, Clare Pung; and three sisters-in-law, Shirley Burns, Geri Hansens, and Janet Barberio. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Tuesday, July 30 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Care Team Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019