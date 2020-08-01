1/1
Carol Duba Holm
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Duba Holm

Okemos - Carol Duba Holm, MA, of Okemos, MI, passed away on July 27, 2020, in Okemos at the age of 80. She was born on September 15, 1939 in Grand Rapids, MI to John Charles and Ann (Niewiadomski) Duba. She graduated from Mount Mercy High School in 1957, from Aquinas College in 1961, and from Marquette University with a Master's degree in English in 1963. That same year, she married her beloved husband, Robert ("Bob," who preceded her in death in 2007). She taught English at Stevenson High School in Livonia, MI for a year before they had their first child, after which she embarked on an unmatched career as a homemaker and volunteer. She was a member of the Board of Trustees of Aquinas College, receiving the Distinguished Service Award in 1979 and Outstanding Alumna award in 1989; long-time driver for Mobile Meals in Lansing; and veteran reader for the Radio Reading Service (formerly Radio Talking Book), WKAR's program for people with reading impairments. She sang in the choir for many years at St. Catherine of Siena church in Portage, MI, where the family lived prior to moving to Lansing in 1991, and golfed in several Lansing-area leagues with Bob. An avid quilter, she supported the Capitol City Quilt Guild, contributing her time and artistic talents to their shows and regularly hosting "Lunch Bunch" gatherings at her home. But above all, she devoted her time, love and copious generosity to her children and family, and made friends everywhere she went through her supreme kindness and hospitality. She was preceded in death as well by her parents and dear sister Catherine Lee. Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Dave Crockett) Holm and Amanda Lelia (George Stankow) Holm; son, John Gustaf (Michelle Hribar) Holm; grandchildren, Margaret Carol McGovney, Elizabeth Rose Holm, Alexei Gabriel Dudek, Aurora Joy Stankow-Mercer, Dimitri Nikolai Dudek, and Gloria Rhiannon Stankow-Holm; sister Anna May Ransdell; brothers John (Mary) Duba, Dan (Denise) Duba, and George (Cindy) Duba; sister-in-law Barbara (Larry) Matthes; brothers-in-law Tim Lee, Dick (Debra Wierenga) Holm and Bill (Marcia Davis) Holm; and many nieces, nephews and other in-laws. Memorial service and celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Aquinas College or the WKAR Radio Reading Service in her honor. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.greastlansing.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 1, 2020
Estelle Dykstra
Classmate
August 1, 2020
She was such a great member of our quilters' group, which met for years. Her comments on life and her stories were so droll that she could have me in tears of laughter. I will miss her so much. --Char Ezell, one of the Ladyfingers
Charlaine Ezell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved