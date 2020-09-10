1/
Carol Jean Jones
Carol Jean Jones

Swansboro, NC - Carol Jean Joy Jones, 81, passed away September 7, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Saturday at the Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville with the Rev. Steve Pridgen officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8:00PM at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Surviving are her sons, James Bird of Stella and John A. Jones of Conway, AR ; daughters, Katherine "Bird-Jones" Simmons of East Lansing, MI and Michelle Jones Strickland of Peletier and her sister, Patricia Bohms of Davidson, MI.; 22 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
