1/1
Carol Jean (Konkel) Symolon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Jean (Konkel) Symolon

East Lansing - Carol Jean (Konkel) Symolon passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on November 24, 2020. Born on November 28, 1933 to Walter & Esther (Grettenberger) Southworth in Okemos MI, she was a woman of humble strength and a joyful spirit. In 1974 Carol married the love of her life, Edwin Symolon. They spent their years enjoying their family and many adventures. As a mother, wife, stepmother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Carol taught her family to love the little things and she always made people smile. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Ed of 29 years; her parents; her brother Gordon; sisters Jane Gaedke; Mary Schlicting; her stepson Donald Symolon. Surviving is her brother, Ernest (Alice); daughters: Cynthia (Joe) Choma; Linda (Dan) Constantino; Linda Giannone; Janice Konkel; Lauren (Jim) Fordell; and stepson, Ronald (Cheryl) Symolon; her 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Please read the full story of Carol's life at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home website, dignitymemorial.com. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Lansing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved