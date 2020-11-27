Carol Jean (Konkel) Symolon
East Lansing - Carol Jean (Konkel) Symolon passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on November 24, 2020. Born on November 28, 1933 to Walter & Esther (Grettenberger) Southworth in Okemos MI, she was a woman of humble strength and a joyful spirit. In 1974 Carol married the love of her life, Edwin Symolon. They spent their years enjoying their family and many adventures. As a mother, wife, stepmother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Carol taught her family to love the little things and she always made people smile. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Ed of 29 years; her parents; her brother Gordon; sisters Jane Gaedke; Mary Schlicting; her stepson Donald Symolon. Surviving is her brother, Ernest (Alice); daughters: Cynthia (Joe) Choma; Linda (Dan) Constantino; Linda Giannone; Janice Konkel; Lauren (Jim) Fordell; and stepson, Ronald (Cheryl) Symolon; her 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Lansing.