Carol M. Fox
Pewamo - Carol Marie Fox, age 88, of Pewamo, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pewamo. She enjoyed baking and was known for her cookies, pies, and peanut brittle. Carol also enjoyed crocheting and embroidery, making doll blankets for the children of the Appalachia mountain region. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; daughter-in-law, Tammy (Thelen) Fox; great-grandson, Gunner Thelen; siblings, Donald Mulnix, Floyd (Betty) Mulnix, Doug Mulnix, Larry Mulnix, and Theola (Harold) Werner. Surviving are her children, Linda Pung, Shirley (Gary) Martin, Deborah Fox, James (Linda) Fox and Bruce Fox; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Esther Irrer; brother, Jerry (Rita) Mulnix; and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Darrel Kempf at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The family would like to thank Shanna Ferguson, the staff on the 9th floor at Sparrow Hospital and the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for the kindness given to their mother. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfumeralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019