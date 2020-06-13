Carol May Kelsch
Carol May Kelsch

Perry - Carol May Kelsch, age 73 of Perry, passed away on Friday June 12, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in

Lansing. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Watkins Brothers Funeral

Home, Perry Chapel, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday.

Carol was born on March 28, 1947 in Big Rapids, MI the daughter of Charles & Viola (Ward)

Turner. She graduated from Big Rapids High School and on December 3, 1966 she married Peter

"Greg" Kelsch in Big Rapids. She worked as a operator/scheduling clerk for Michigan Bell before

retiring.

Carol is survived by her children; Kimberly (Bruce) McPherson of Morrice, Kristina Gilman and

Roger McDaniel of Perry and Kevin (Melissa) Kelsch of Perry, 4 grandchildren: Kevin Kelsch, II,

Kasey Kelsch, Kyle Kelsch, and Kelsey McDaniel, 2 great grandchildren; Tobias (Toby) Magy and

Hermione Kelsch, her sisters Joyce Newman and Jane Grzybowski both of Big Rapids. She was

predeceased by her husband and parents. Memorials are suggested to Shiawassee County Hospice

House or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to

www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
