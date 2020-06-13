Carol May Kelsch
Perry - Carol May Kelsch, age 73 of Perry, passed away on Friday June 12, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in
Lansing. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Watkins Brothers Funeral
Home, Perry Chapel, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday.
Carol was born on March 28, 1947 in Big Rapids, MI the daughter of Charles & Viola (Ward)
Turner. She graduated from Big Rapids High School and on December 3, 1966 she married Peter
"Greg" Kelsch in Big Rapids. She worked as a operator/scheduling clerk for Michigan Bell before
retiring.
Carol is survived by her children; Kimberly (Bruce) McPherson of Morrice, Kristina Gilman and
Roger McDaniel of Perry and Kevin (Melissa) Kelsch of Perry, 4 grandchildren: Kevin Kelsch, II,
Kasey Kelsch, Kyle Kelsch, and Kelsey McDaniel, 2 great grandchildren; Tobias (Toby) Magy and
Hermione Kelsch, her sisters Joyce Newman and Jane Grzybowski both of Big Rapids. She was
predeceased by her husband and parents. Memorials are suggested to Shiawassee County Hospice
House or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to
www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.