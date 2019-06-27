|
|
Carol O. Shuck (Curtis)
- - Carol O. Shuck (Curtis) died peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a short illness.
Carol was born March 15, 1951 in Mason, Michigan to Lloyd and Helen (Walker) Curtis, and graduated valedictorian of Dansville High School in 1969. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1972 (BS Criminal Justice) and went on to become the first female police officer in the city of Bloomington, Indiana.
Her dedicated and varied career included 15 years at Wyeth Labs in Mason, MI and 10 years with State of Michigan's Department of Child and Adult Foster Care, from which she retired in 2013.
She met her devoted husband of 46 years, Monte Shuck, on the MSU campus and they married October 14, 1972.
An ardent Michigan State Spartan and Dansville Aggies supporter, Carol called Dansville, Michigan home for 35 years. After retiring she and Monte moved to Jarrell, Texas where she built her dream home, joined the Spears Ranch Ladies Book Club, the Jarrell Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and became a dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church of Salado where she was the Music Director and a faithful choir member.
Carol was a proud mother to her sons Jovon and Casey, generous mother-in-law to their wives Sheila and Sarah, and loving grandmother to Hannah and Elliot. She also leaves behind her two older brothers and their wives, Kirk and Mary Curtis, and Colin and Melody Curtis; her beloved nephews Charlie, Shannon, Nathan, Johnathan, and Ben Curtis; and an array of cherished family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Salado on July 6, 2019 at 11:00AM. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Salado Public Library or the Presbyterian Church of Salado.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado, TX.
Published in Lansing State Journal from June 27 to June 30, 2019