Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol S. Emery

Carol S. Emery Obituary
Carol S. Emery

Lansing - Age 73, passed away on November 23, 2019. She was born November 23, 1946, to Robert and Gloria (Ergen) Robbins in Lansing, MI. She graduated from Everett High School in 1964 and retired from Farm Bureau in 2010. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always willing to help anyone in need. She enjoyed everything Christmas-related (especially Hallmark ornaments) and caring for her grandkids.

Carol is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa) Emery and Julie Carpenter; grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Carpenter and Alexander Emery; sister, Linda (William) Beach; brothers, Greg (Linda) and Bruce (Sherry) Robbins; and many other relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by daughter Dawn Marie Emery, and parents Robert and Gloria Robbins.

Visitation will be at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the https://donate3.cancer.org/
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
