Carole Ann Ryal



Mason, MI - Carole Ann Ryal, age 70, of Mason passed away peacefully with husband Krag by her side on July 23, 2020. Her warm, kind and generous nature provided a sense of love and comfort to everyone she met. Carole's passion was making others happy and she delighted in giving the perfect gift or making a thoughtful donation. Born in Muskegon she later moved to East Lansing where she applied her Hospitality Management degree to work in Hotel Management. Her care for children in the community was displayed through her in-home daycare and was broadened in 1984 when she created and launched the Give-A-Kid-A-Coat drive. Carole's life was renewed in 2004 after receiving a kidney transplant at Mayo Clinic, giving her more time to fiercely advocate for causes she believed in including Gift of Life. Carole was an avid reader, clever writer and master bargain hunter. She enjoyed traveling to Lake MI with her family and regionally to magic conferences and shows. As a member of the local International Brotherhood of Magicians, she actively promoted magicians and would expertly orchestrate the organization of events such as Michigan Magic Days. She used her life experiences and unique gifts to make life changing impact on high school and college students that sought her advice at campus fairs. Her faith was strong and saw her through many health challenges, in passing it brought her comfort and peace. Survived and forever remembered by husband, Krag Ryal of Mason; daughters, Lynne Sullivan (Jack) of Minneapolis, Laura Saltsman of Grand Rapids; son, Edward Gifford III (Lauren) of Jupiter; grandsons, Emmett, Emerson, Mason, Luke and Cohen; sisters, Susan Hanes (Al) and Linda Fields; and brothers-in-laws, Joe (Jacquline) Watkins, and Kurt Ryal. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Genevieve Buttner; her sister, Mary Shetler; her late husband, Edward Gifford II; and son-in-law, Steven Saltsman. A private service will be held. Memorials preferred to Gift of Life or Give-A-Kid Projects.









