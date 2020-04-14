|
Carole Hakala Engle
East Lansing - Carole Hakala Engle, age 65 of East Lansing, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born to the late Edwin and Joyce Hakala on September 22, 1954 in Kalamazoo, MI. Carole received her Bachelors degree in education, and her Masters degree in guidance and counseling; both from the University of Michigan. She met her husband, Bob Engle, at Detroit College of Law. They later married between final exams and graduation. Carole spent her career employed with the State of Michigan. Carole loved reading, gardening, going to estate sales, spending time with her cherished grandchildren, and spending time in Nassau, Bahamas. Carole is survived by her loving husband of almost 35 years, Bob Engle; her sons, Daniel Engle of Okemos, and Michael Engle of Lansing; daughter in law, Jenna Engle of DeWitt; grandchildren, Amelia, and Stanley; siblings, Rick Hakala of Battle Creek, and Julie Conant of Battle Creek; and many nieces, nephews, and in laws. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service for Carole will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Carole's memory to the charity of your choosing. Condolences may be left for the family at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020