Caroline A. Carter
Grand Ledge - Caroline Carter went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 17, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, MI on December 14, 1926 to Martin and Iva (Longanbach) Bebow. She married the love of her life, Bill Carter, in 1950, and they were together for 69 years before his death in September of 2019. Together they had 5 children and 4 grandchildren. She will be missed by her friends and children, Mark, Claudia, Brian, and Sue (Terry Davis) all of Lansing, and son, Nelson (Barbara) of Lebanon, NH. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Abby, Carter (Kelsea), Thanh, and Wren. Funeral Service is 11 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy, Lansing. The visitation is 10-11 AM prior to the service at the church. Out of respect for COVID-19, mourners are encouraged to watch the funeral at www.sothlansing.org. For those who wish, memorials may be given to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Building Fund. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.