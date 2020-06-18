Caroline A. Carter
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline A. Carter

Grand Ledge - Caroline Carter went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 17, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, MI on December 14, 1926 to Martin and Iva (Longanbach) Bebow. She married the love of her life, Bill Carter, in 1950, and they were together for 69 years before his death in September of 2019. Together they had 5 children and 4 grandchildren. She will be missed by her friends and children, Mark, Claudia, Brian, and Sue (Terry Davis) all of Lansing, and son, Nelson (Barbara) of Lebanon, NH. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Abby, Carter (Kelsea), Thanh, and Wren. Funeral Service is 11 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy, Lansing. The visitation is 10-11 AM prior to the service at the church. Out of respect for COVID-19, mourners are encouraged to watch the funeral at www.sothlansing.org. For those who wish, memorials may be given to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Building Fund. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved