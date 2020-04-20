|
Caroline Marie "Carrie" Gunn
Lansing - Carrie died in the arms of her husband on April 19, 2020. "You were the best thing that ever happened to me," they would tell each other. Born September 27, 1935 in Lansing, MI. She was a 1953 graduate of Grand Ledge High School. She was a member of St. Gerard Church. Carrie was an avid golfer and bowler, but traveling to Arizona in winters and Grand Marais in summer were some of the best times. She was honored to throw out the first pitch at a Lansing Lugnuts game. Surviving are her devoted husband of 41 years, Gerald "Jerry" Gunn; 6 Children Steve (Janice) Van Kirk, Cindy (Mark) Bennett, Joanie Van Kirk, Connie (Dave) Waddell, Jim (Shannon) Van Kirk, and Sharon (Dennis) Evans; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her great joy; 5 sisters, Marilyn (Ken) Sohn, Shirley (Stan) Smith, Pat (Mike) Thelen, Eileen (Bud) Thelen, and Lynda Plunkett; 2 brothers, Ray (Rosie) Plunkett, and Dale (Marion) Plunkett; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Carrie was preceded in death by her 2 sons, Doug and Steven Gunn; Parents, Aurelia "Jim" and Edward Plunkett; 4 brothers, Don, Phil, Pete, and Gordon Plunkett. Private mass will be at St. Gerard Church with rite of committal at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. We would like to thank Theresa Albright, dear friend and caregiver, staff at Bookdale Senior Living, and Careline Hospice for their support and love to Carrie. Contributions may be made to St. Gerard Church or Careline Hospice in memory of Carrie. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
