|
|
Carolyn A. Klein
Fowler - Carolyn A. Klein died Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born October 15, 1935 in Escanaba, MI the daughter of the late Joseph and Palmyra (Povolo) Sefcik. Carolyn was a PROUD Yooper being born and raised there. Growing up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula had its peculiar privileges. Carolyn was voted the Prettiest Baby in Delta County in 1936 and in 1952 she was the Smelt Queen of the local festival in Nahma. She moved to the Lower Peninsula to find work and was introduced to Lawrence "Larry" Klein on a blind date and after a short time the two were married on May 30, 1959. Larry passed on December 19, 2008. Carolyn was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler and retired as the church secretary. She loved spending time with her family and friends including "The Bag Ladies" and "The Church Ladies". Carolyn was a loving and fun loving person whose smile will be missed by many. Surviving are her children, Charles (Lisa) Klein of Brighton, Terri (Alan) Gove, Diane (Lee) Zuker, Nancy (Charlie) Perkins all of St. Johns and Joseph (Tina) Klein of Holland; grandchildren, Madison Klein and Nicholas Klein, Ben (Katrin) and Drew (Raye) Sleep, Katie (Nate) Conley, Chris (Kaitlyn) Zuker, Michael Zuker, Jake Perkins, Rachel Perkins, Nate Klein, Clara Klein, Jeremy (Jenna) Gove and Joshua Gove; great grandchildren, Scarlett and Henry Sleep, Graham and Quinn Conley and Leo Zuker with two more great grandchildren on the way; a sister, Joanie (John) Grimes of Anderson, IN; an aunt, Judy Mikus of Powers, MI three sisters-in-law Monica Pung, Marguerite Klein and Doris Klein and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler with Rev. Fr. John Klein as Celebrant and Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard as Concelebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A rosary will be prayed at 4:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Special thanks to her nephew and niece Steve and Ann Schafer and numerous kind and generous family, friends and neighbors who selflessly provided loving care and assistance. Also, special thanks to the nurses and staff of Sparrow Hospital, Sparrow Hospice and Hazel Findlay Country Manor for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers any memorials made will be given to local charities who support the under privileged in our community.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 3, 2019