Carolyn J. McAnallen
Grand Ledge - Passed away April 3, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born in Lansing on October 21, 1945, the daughter of Maxwell and Blanche (Gee) Bader. Carolyn was a 1964 graduate of Eastern High School and a long-time employee of Michigan National Bank before retiring after 23 years of service. Carolyn was a dedicated Spartan fan and enjoyed traveling, reading and had a love for animals.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Joe; daughters, Wendy (Greg) Carrier and Laura McCabe; stepdaughters, Carol (Walter) Wray and Dianne (David) Jeckewicz; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; twin sister, Elizabeth "Liddy" (Tom) Johnson, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susie Maurer; grandson, Anthony Torrez and stepson, Bob McAnallen.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday April 8, 2019 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, 301 E. Jefferson St., Grand Ledge with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be placed at, www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019