Carolyn Jenice Latin-Smith
Mrs. Carolyn Jenice Latin-Smith made her heavenly transition on Sunday November 24, 2019 at her home in Lansing, MI, in the arms of her loving son Franklin Latin. Carolyn was born September 3, 1953 to Chesteen and Ophelia Latin in Muskegon, MI, the fifth of nine children, Carolyn was baptized and reared in Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. J.M. Blow. She remained a member until she relocated to Lansing, MI.
In April of 1999, Carolyn married the love of her life, Clarence Smith in Lansing, MI and together they have 5 children and 3 grandchildren.
Carolyn attended Muskegon Heights Public Schools and was a proud graduate of the Class of 1971. After graduation, she attended Baker College and received a degree in Secretarial Administration. She was employed for many years as a secretary and caseworker with the Tri-County Area Agency for the Aging in Muskegon, MI. Carolyn also worked as an executive secretary for Blue Care Network in Lansing, MI and was currently employed by the Michigan Land Bank for the State of Michigan as an executive secretary.
Classy, confident and cool, are a few words to describe Carolyn. She always had a laid-back approach to life, that she made things look easy. She had a green thumb and took pride in her plants and landscaping her yard. Carolyn loved listening to jazz, making her home beautiful and her skills on the barbecue grill made her the best in the family!!!
Carolyn loved, loved her family and always attended our annual Anderson, Booker, McNeil Family Reunion. Her greatest joy was her children and she was so proud of them. In addition to her children, her grandchildren brought her so much joy and love and being "Nana" was her proudest accomplishment.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 20 years Clarence Smith, four sons; Franklin Latin, Chicago, IL, Ricco Lovejoy, Marquette, MI, Clarence Smith Jr., Lansing, MI and Timothy Smith, Oak Forest, IL, one daughter; Melody Latin, Memphis, TN. Three grandchildren; Fallon and Faizon Latin, Chicago, IL and Bonnie Smith, Oak Forest, IL. Four sisters; Joyce(Edwin) Ingram, Brenda Trammell and Marchell Latin, Muskegon Hts., MI and Veda(Pete) Latin-Green, Portland, OR, two brothers; Lawrence(Sheila) Latin and Anthony Latin Sr., Muskegon Hts, MI. One sister-in-law; Dorothy Jackson, Oak Park, IL. Four special friends; Carolyn Dennie, Sharon Murdaugh, Phyllis Smith-Watts and Kathy Scott-Lynch and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chesteen and Ophelia Latin, sisters Laverne Wheeler and Rosalie Chandler, niece Denise Ingram and nephew Thomas Chandler Jr.
Visitation: Friday November 29, 2019, Toombs Funeral Home, 2108 Peck Street, Muskegon Hts., MI from 4pm to 8pm with family hour 7pm to 8pm.
Celebration of Life Services: Saturday November 30, 2019 11am, Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2601 Manz Street, Muskegon Hts., MI, Pastor James Williams Sr., officiating.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019