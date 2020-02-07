Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
BJ's Catering, Rental & Event Center
Gaylord, MI
Carolyn Louise Luttrell Nowak


1943 - 2020
Carolyn Louise Luttrell Nowak Obituary
Carolyn Louise Luttrell Nowak

East Lansing - Carol passed away on Thursday, February 6 at Stoneleigh Residence & Hospice of Lansing in Lansing, MI.

Carolyn Louise Luttrell Nowak was born August 17, 1943 in Greenville, MI to James and Helen (Arthur) Luttrell. They relocated from Greenville to Cheboygan in 1946. Carol graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1960. She worked for many doctors over the years doing medical billing and finished after 25 years working for North Country Community Mental Health in Petoskey in 2014.

Carol was preceded in death by her Mother in 1985, her Dad in 1987 and her sister Patricia in 2003.

She is survived by her son Jim Nowak (Cortney) of DeWitt; her grandsons Kaden Nowak, Matthew Craig, and Carter Craig; her brother James Luttrell (Joann) of Cheboygan; many nieces and nephews and dear friends, including Gail & Kirk, Sharon & Joe, Sandy & Tony and so many others who have helped so much during her struggles of the last year.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held on Saturday, February 15 at BJ's Catering, Rental & Event Center in Gaylord, MI, to laugh and remember the good times. The gathering will begin at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be served around 12 noon. All who knew Carol are welcome to attend.

Please consider any donations to her favorite charity, The Ronald McDonald House of Mid Michigan, 121 S Holmes, Lansing, MI 48912, or to your local Salvation Army.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
