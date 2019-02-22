|
Carolyn Mae Kamens Callen
Lansing - Carolyn completed her earthly service to her Lord and others on February 19, 2019. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Carolyn was a longtime dedicated member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, and rejoiced in her roles as wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her deep compassion and care for others found expression through her work and commitment to many organizations and causes, including Hospice of Lansing (which she helped found), Advent House Ministries, the West Side Neighborhood Organization, the League of Women Voters, and countless election campaigns, all of which benefitted from her energy, time, and intelligence.
Born October 10, 1934 in Meriden, CT to the late Otto and Katherine Kamens, she was married to Ronald C. Callen on August 2, 1958, beginning a lifetime partnership of love and service together. They moved to Michigan in 1965, excited to raise their young family in downtown Detroit, before settling on Lansing's West Side in 1973 where she and Ron immediately invested themselves in their new community.
Over the years, Carolyn worked in many different roles, including as office administrator for Grace Lutheran and as the inaugural office administrator for Hospice of Lansing. She retired from the Capital Area District Library.
In all facets of her life, she welcomed people with kindness and sincerity. She had a gift for making, keeping, and caring for friends, creating a countless number of lasting relationships. She will be dearly missed.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald C. Callen; three sons: Bruce W. (Kristen Thompson) Callen, Lansing; Paul C. Callen (Lisa J. Freda), Washington, D.C.; and Philip L. (Laurie Schroeder) Callen, New York, N.Y.; grandchildren Abigail, Elizabeth and Emily Callen and Alice and Abraham Callen; a brother Kenneth G. (Ruth) Kamens; a sister-in-law Sue Kamens; nieces and nephews: Gary Dunn, Sandra Mortenson, Kevin Dunn, Karen Toledo, Suzanne Lien, and Lauren Stolberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Harold and Leona Callen, sister Barbara Dunn, brother Rev. Alan W. Kamens, and niece Alison Kamens.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 528 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Lansing, MI 48915, with Pastor John Schleicher officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing. Her family will receive friends 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or Advent House Ministries (www.adventhouse.com).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 22, 2019