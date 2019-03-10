Carolyn Palmer Thomas



East Lansing - Carolyn Palmer was born October 10, 1919 in Evanston, Illinois to John R. and Beryl Bertalot Palmer. She died March 7, 2019. Carolyn received a BS degree with honors from the University of Illinois in 1940 where she was a member of Alpha Phi Fraternity. She taught in Westville, IL and Niles, MI before working at Northwestern University as a chemist on war-related defensive projects during World War II. Carolyn married J. William (Bill) Thomas on January 6, 1945. She was a graduate student at Cornell University before moving to College Park, Maryland where she taught Home Economics at the University of Maryland. Carolyn moved with her family to East Lansing in 1960. She earned her MA (1965) and PhD (1974) degrees from Michigan State University, where she taught part time for a number of years. Dr. Thomas taught full time in the Social Science Department at Lansing Community College from 1973 to 1987 achieving the rank of Professor. Her areas of expertise were women in the workforce and the family in relation to comparitive cultures. After retirement she continued to teach one class a term because she not only enjoyed teaching, but found it found a satisfying use of her time. Carolyn became a role model for many young women who also wanted to stretch their wings beyond traditional roles. When she reached age 78, it was time to finally retire! During her working years, Dr. Thomas was active in the American Sociological Association, the North Central Sociological Association and the Michigan Council on Family Relations. In retirement she was on the advisory board of the Tri-County Office on Aging, the executive board of the Torch Club, the Board of Deacons of Edgewood United Church (where she had been a member since 1961) and the Board of Friends of East Lansing Seniors. In 1997, Dr. Thomas was appointed to the Task Force on Michigan's Guardianship and Conservatorship System that was convened by the Michigan Supreme Court. She was active in several MSU Faculty Folk groups, especially the Book Club. Although Carolyn was a talented professional woman, she will also be remembered for her yummy yeast rolls and fresh blueberry pies. She made gingerbread houses for her children, grandchildren and others since 1943. One year Carolyn made 35 houses for her Girl Scout troop to decorate. She was also an accomplished pianist who could play by note, by ear and transpose keys when needed. Carolyn's husband Bill pre-deceased her, but they had nearly 70 years of a loving marriage. She is survived by their four children: Linda (John) Kuhlman of Lansing, John Palmer (Sonya) Thomas of Lafayette, IN, Barbara Thomas (Hunt Riegel) of Lexington, VA and Christopher (Janette Leno) Thomas of Sheridan, WY. Caroyn will be long and fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Ashley Kuhlman Knowlton Catanzaro (Mike), Erin Mullen (Scott), Sarah Moisan -Thomas (Gabe), Thomas Riegel (Melissa) and JR Riegel (Kellen). Great Grandma felt especially blessed to know four great grandchildren: Alexander, Allison and Andrew Knowlton and Kaylee Mullen. Carolyn was also loved by numerous nieces and nephews who are scattered thoughout the United States and "Chinese daughter" Ying Wong. The family would like to thank the fantastic staff at Burcham Hills Retirement Center for their dedication and warmth as well as McLaran Hospice for their tender care. Because education was so important in her life, contributions in her name may be made to the J. W. and C. P. Thomas Enrichment Scholarship MSU Fund at the Department of Animal Science, 474 South Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI 48823. The family is served by Gorsline - Runciman, East Lansing Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.greastlansing.com. Services will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 at the Walker Funeral Home in Spanish Fork, UT. Burial will take place following the service at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, next to her devoted husband. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary