Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Lynch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Sue Lynch Obituary
Carolyn Sue Lynch

Deerfield Beach, Fla. - Carolyn Sue Lynch, 85, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., formerly of St. John's Mi., died June 15, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Lynch; two sons, Thomas and James; and brother, Robert Griffin. She is survived by son Michael (Lisa); daughter Catherine (Michael) Feeney; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Griffin; and sister-in-law Beverly Griffin

A private memorial service will take place later this summer.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.