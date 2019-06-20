|
Carolyn Sue Lynch
Deerfield Beach, Fla. - Carolyn Sue Lynch, 85, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., formerly of St. John's Mi., died June 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Lynch; two sons, Thomas and James; and brother, Robert Griffin. She is survived by son Michael (Lisa); daughter Catherine (Michael) Feeney; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Griffin; and sister-in-law Beverly Griffin
A private memorial service will take place later this summer.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 20, 2019