Carolyn Sullenberger
Port St. Lucie, Fl formerly of Delta Twp. - Carolyn Sue Sullenberger passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 22, 2019. She was born in Denver, CO on July 2, 1937 to the late Raymond and Margaret (Barr) Clark. Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by the many lives she touched. She married her sweetheart, Don Sullenberger, just after graduating high school and went to work as a Cosmetologist at Walgreen Pharmacy. Her husband Don was a Pharmacist so it ended up that she worked alongside her husband for many years and if there were any disagreements during the day she would settle at home after work. She enjoyed golfing, sewing, knitting, arts and crafts and Dachshund dogs. Carolyn faithfully attended Immanuel Lutheran Church when she lived in Michigan and also attended a Lutheran Church while living in Florida. She is survived by sons, Ron Sullenberger,Tom (Nicole) Sullenberger, John Sullenberger; daughter, Carol (Mike) Lilly; grandchildren, Ben (Melissa) Sullenberger and Robert Sullenberger, Britney (Wesley) Hoppes, Jordan (Erika) Sullenberger, Grayson Sullenberger, Alexandra (Kyle) Harkins, Shawna Schmidt, Leah Sullenberger, Olivia (Dustin Pritchard) Sullenberger, Thomas (Sarah Cole) Lilly, Rachel (Blake) Schneider and Robert Mann; great grandchildren, Avery Hoppes, Chace, Griffin and Conner Harkins, Logan Schmidt, Bailey and Eliza Sullenberger, Willow and Scout Pritchard, Madison and Alex Lilly, Tyler and Tucker Schneider, Owen and Piper Mann along with brother, Dan Clark. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Don on March 3, 2017 and grandson, Sgt. Joseph Lilly, whom gave his life in service to our country. A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Compassus Lansing Hospice. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2019