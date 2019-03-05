|
Carrie A. VanValkenburg
Holt - Age 90, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Carrie was born in Lansing, MI on December 16, 1928, the daughter of the late George and Clara (Huffman) Trayer. She worked and retired from the State of Michigan, Insurance Bureau as their mailroom supervisor. Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1990; son-in-law, Doug Rich; her great granddaughter, Hailey Richardson; and sister, Nancy Howard. Surviving are her daughters, Sheryl Rich, Penny (Vaughn) Gamet and Pamela (Joel) Church; 6 grandchildren, Dana (Rich) Richardson, Wendi (Rich) Hoerneman, Ben Gamet, Andy Gamet, Tischa Church and Corey Church; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Art Hartig and brother-in-law, Paul Howard. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, March 10, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd., Holt, MI. A private family interment will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Dimondale, MI. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or Tri-County Meals-on-Wheels in memory of Carrie. Friends may share a memory or condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 5, 2019