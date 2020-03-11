Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Carrie Albers
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Carrie Madaline Albers Obituary
Carrie Madaline Albers

Lansing - Passed away peacefully holding her children's hands on March 10, 2020. She was 80 years old. Carrie was also known as Mom, Sissy, Aunt Carrie, Grandma, and her most recent favorite, Gammy.

Carrie Madaline was born to William Dale and Madaline E. Lewis on June 21, 1939, in Chesaning, Michigan. She grew up on a farm where she learned the importance of hard work and the rewards it brings.

After Chesaning High she married Kenneth Gene Albers. They had eight children: Kim Michelle (Joseph) Smith, Rick Gene, Suzanne Elizabeth Partington, Paula Kay (Darrow) Medrano, Chet Brian, Chad Mitchell, Stacey Colleen Meuché, and Jere Sue Felice. Carrie was also blessed with 13 grandchildren: Christopher Wade, Darrow Gilbert II, Jarred Mitchell, Justin Gene, Jason Brian, Diego Gene, Paul Allen, Alexis Marie Madaline, Corey Mitchell, Tyler Perry, Travis Storm, Cameron Mitchell and Carley Zoe. "Gammy" also had 14 great-grandchildren.

Carrie retired from General Motors, first at Oldsmobile then later she moved to Tennessee to work at Saturn. After retirement she drove school bus for Dean Transportation. She loved "her" kids. Carrie loved to dance and to garden. She enjoyed watching the birds come into her gardens to take baths, feast at her many feeders, and take up residence in the houses she provided for them.

Carrie gave to many charities because she believed it was important to share her blessings. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Rick, her youngest daughter Jere Sue, her mother and father, brother and sisters, and her grandson Travis who were all there to greet her.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at McLaren Hospital Greenlawn Campus and the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care Lansing Central for their gracious and compassionate care.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with Pastor Bob Carpenter officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
