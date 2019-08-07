Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Carrie Sue Hickok

Carrie Sue Hickok Obituary
Carrie Sue Hickok

Eagle - Carrie Sue Hickok (Olson) has passed from this world into eternal life with her Lord on August 4, 2019. She was born March 22, 1963 in Onekama, MI, daughter to Duane and Patricia (Domres) Olson. Carrie lived to serve the Lord; was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Ledge, and attended Church 242 of Okemos. She took great pride in her children, spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren, home schooling, helping and supporting them in any way. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and her flower garden and most recently crocheting hats for babies in the hospital while in the hospital herself.

Carrie is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Gregory, sons Jacob (Janelle) and Zachary (Mary); grandchildren James and Amy, brother Andrew (Lisa) Olson, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 3:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment at Wacousta Cemetery, Watertown Twp., Clinton Co., MI. Visitation will held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
