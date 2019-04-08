|
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel,
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel,
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel,
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Catherine (Katie) Bernice Kussmaul
Lansing - Katie was born November 1, 1933 in Hubbardston, MI to Matthew George McKenna and Margaret Smith McKenna, who preceded her in death. She was the youngest of fifteen children. Katie's early years were spent on a farm in Matherton, MI. She often spoke of the hardship on the farm and growing up during The Great Depression. There was no indoor plumbing so she had to bathe in a creek and in winter woke to ice in her washbasin since there was little or no heat. This experience instilled a sense of strength and survival that helped her through life.
Katie went to school at St. Mary's in Hubbardston and was Valedictorian of her high school class. She enjoyed being taught by the nuns as they were role models for her. She also attended mass everyday which helped form a solid foundation in her Catholic faith and devotion to God.
After high school, Katie moved to Lansing and went to Comptometer school and began working at Fisher Body in accounting where she met R. Jay, her knight in shining armor. She used to tell her children they met in a broom closet. Together with R. Jay, they raised four adoring children and later welcomed nine grandchildren.
Katie was proud of her Irish heritage and St. Patrick's Day was always a celebration. A big highlight of her life was when she traveled to Ireland and kissed the Blarney Stone. Katie was from a musical family and they often gathered to sing and play the guitar and piano. She was a wonderful pianist and learned to play by ear. She also loved working on her crossword puzzles and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She and R. Jay frequented the Knights of Columbus club and she was infamous for her pull tab winnings. She enjoyed nature and would watch birds in the bird feeder and deer walking through the yard. She took a liking to squirrels and literally had them eating out of her hand.
Throughout her life, Katie experienced many health setbacks which included being a breast cancer survivor. She was a pillar of strength for her family and often referred to herself as being "tougher than an old boiled owl"! More importantly, she was a loving wife, adoring mother and grandmother and friend to all.
She is now resting in peace with R. Jay, her devoted husband of 61 years, who preceded her in death by only one (1) week. We are comforted knowing that Katie and R. Jay are together and looking down from heaven on their loved ones. She is survived by her children, Jay (Julie) Kussmaul of Holland, MI; Jaymie (John) Jasinski of Irvine, CA; Andy (Bonnie) Kussmaul of Hartland, MI; and Kim (Fred) Soilis of Freeport, PA. 9 grandchildren: Lauren (Matt), Lindsey (Geoff), Meredith, Emily, Zoe, J.T., Drew, Grace and Ava; siblings: Lewis McKenna, Gene (Bonnie) McKenna, Buddy (Joan) McKenna, many nieces and nephews, special friends Don and Gail Fisher and other extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the entire Sparrow Hospital staff on Neuro ICU, 4 South, 5 West, and the Palliative Care Team (Dr. O and Kathleen) for their compassionate care.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, with a rosary at 7 PM followed by the Fourth Degree K of C Chalice service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Richard Council 788, or in memory of Katie. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
