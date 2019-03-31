Catherine Cool



Okemos - Catherine Teresa Cool, age 90 of Okemos, passed away on March 26, 2019. She was born in York, PA on December 31, 1928 to the late Joseph and Anna (Sanders) Cool. After graduating from high school Cathy wanted to serve her country and she entered the United States Air Force. This period of time was during the Korean Conflict Era. Although Cathy was stationed state side, her base was vital in the departure of those heading to Korea. Cathy's main duty was weather observation for the air field. After her discharge from the Air Force in 1954, life became different for Cathy. She devoted her life to raising her daughter, Beth, as a single parent, with the loving help of her parents and sister, Trudy. During most of this time she worked in the banking industry. Eventually she took several college courses and evolved into her position as a paralegal at White and Williams Law firm in Philadelphia. Her passion, however, stayed connected to the military while serving in the American Legion for over 25 years. She held various positions such as post commander at Post 50 in Philadelphia and district commander for the 2nd district in PA. After her retirement in 1991, she moved to Lansing, Michigan to be closer to her daughter. There she was able to eventually be actively involved with her grandchildren.



Cathy was an active member at Unity Spiritual Center of Lansing until her health started to fade. Cathy was a determined woman with a feisty spirit who was set in her ways. She loved music and played clarinet in high school and strongly supported getting her daughter involved in music. Although times were tough she managed to purchase a new piano for her beloved Beth. During her years in the nursing home you could often hear Beth play for her mother, which brought great joy to her. Cathy was preceded in death by her younger sisters, Liz and Trudy. Cathy leaves to survive her memories daughter, Dr. Elizabeth "Beth" (Dave) Layhe; grandson, Eric; granddaughter, Sarah; nieces, Denise, Karen, Annette and Kathy and nephew, Jim and their families.



Funeral service will be held on April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Unity Spiritual Center of Lansing, 230 S. Holmes St., Lansing, MI 48912, where the Rev. Sharon Ketchum will be officiating and the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The family would also like to say a special thanks to the staff at Ingham County Medical Care Facility for the outstanding care they provided Cathy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ingham County Medical Care Facility, 3860 Dobie Rd., Okemos, MI 48864. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Chapel, East Lansing. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary