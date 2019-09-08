Services
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI 48427
(800) 376-3574
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
515 E. Knight St.
Eaton Rapids, MI

Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
515 E. Knight St.
Eaton Rapids, MI

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
515 E. Knight St.
Eaton Rapids, MI

Resources
Catherine E. Gaupel


1926 - 2019
Catherine E. Gaupel Obituary
Catherine E. Gaupel

Deckerville - Catherine E. Gaupel, age 92, of Deckerville and formerly of Eaton Rapids, finally broke the bonds of earth on Sunday September 1, 2019 in Autumnwood of Deckerville.

Cathy was born October 6, 1926 in Ilion, NY the daughter of the late Clark and Lily (Booth) Baily.

She belonged to the Third Order of St. Francis Confraternity Queen of Peace.

Cathy loved helping her friends and neighbor and was active in her parish church. She sang in the choir, was known for her pepper steak and cream puffs and always had roses in her garden.

Cathy is survived by four daughters; Louise (Lee) Jensen of Deckerville, Cathy L. Gaupel of Eaton Rapids, Mary Julianne Geffen of Beatty, NV and Theresa Justice of Anchorage, AL; one son Matthew (Ewa) Gaupel also of Anchorage, AL; three grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by former husband James A. Gaupel and one sister.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be prayed 11:00 AM Tuesday September 10, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 515 E. Knight St. Eaton Rapids.

Family will receive friends and family at the church at 10:00 AM until the time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM.

Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the prayer garden at St. Peter Catholic Church.

Arrangements are by the Apsey Funeral Home Deckerville, MI.

Condolences may be made on-line at

apseyfuneralhome.net
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019

