Catherine Farid Ajluni
Farmington Hills - Catherine Farid Ajluni was born on September 29, 1938 in Ramallah, Palestine. The 5th child of 6 to Farid Michael Ajlouny and Jamileh Rafeedie Ajlouny, Catherine grew up in Ramallah, Palestine, graduated from the Quaker Friends Girls School in 1954 and then emigrated to the United States with her family soon after. Catherine married Suheil Mahfouz Ajluni in 1958, relocating to Lansing, Michigan where they raised their three children. Catherine then attended Michigan State University where she earned her BA in 1975 and her MA in Education in 1977. Catherine taught Business Education at both Lansing Community College and for the Lansing School District at Eastern High School. She retired from Eastern in 1995, moved with her husband to Farmington Hills, Michigan and then began her new life of world traveler with her husband Suheil. Catherine was widowed in 2013 and then entered the final chapter of her life fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Catherine is survived by her three children, their spouses, and nine grandchildren; Emeel and his wife Elizabeth (Majid, Nader, Romi, and Faris), Dr. Steven and his wife Samar (Steven, David, and Claudia), Karen and her husband Dr. Joseph Timpone (Andrew and Matthew).
Catherine will lie-in-state at the Basilica of St. Mary (18200 Merriman Rd. in Livonia) on Thursday, September 12th from 6:00pm-8:00pm for visitation, and with the Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:30pm. The Funeral Service will begin with visitation from 10:00am-11:00am with the service following at 11:00am on Friday, September 13th.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 11, 2019