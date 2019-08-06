Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine McFee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine McFee


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine McFee Obituary
Catherine McFee

Mason formerly of Grand Ledge - Catherine Marie McFee has gone home to be with her Lord and her husband Michael. Catherine was born February 18, 1946 and adopted by Thomas P. and Edith A. (Blassier) Cody. Cathy passed with family by her side August 2, 2019 at Sparrow hospital in Lansing. Cathy graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1964 and went on to receive a degree in Business. Catherine retired from the State of Michigan where she worked in the Treasury department for 30 years. She will be remembered as a BeFriender at St. Gerard Parish and her role as Grandmother dancing on stage at the Wharton Center's performance of The Nutcracker. Her thoughtfulness, love of animals especially her dog Chloe, and her kind heartedness will forever be remembered. Catherine lived in Mason with her daughter Michelle(Josh) Johnson and 5 year old grandson James Michael. She also has a son Michael Sean that she loves greatly. A private family ceremony will be held at Lake Michigan at a later date. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now