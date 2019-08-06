|
|
Catherine McFee
Mason formerly of Grand Ledge - Catherine Marie McFee has gone home to be with her Lord and her husband Michael. Catherine was born February 18, 1946 and adopted by Thomas P. and Edith A. (Blassier) Cody. Cathy passed with family by her side August 2, 2019 at Sparrow hospital in Lansing. Cathy graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1964 and went on to receive a degree in Business. Catherine retired from the State of Michigan where she worked in the Treasury department for 30 years. She will be remembered as a BeFriender at St. Gerard Parish and her role as Grandmother dancing on stage at the Wharton Center's performance of The Nutcracker. Her thoughtfulness, love of animals especially her dog Chloe, and her kind heartedness will forever be remembered. Catherine lived in Mason with her daughter Michelle(Josh) Johnson and 5 year old grandson James Michael. She also has a son Michael Sean that she loves greatly. A private family ceremony will be held at Lake Michigan at a later date. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 6, 2019