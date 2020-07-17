Catherine Roberts
Delta Township - Catherine Ann Roberts passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 15, 2020. Catherine was born December 9, 1954 in Mason, Michigan to Richard and Maxine (Thurlby) BeVier. She graduated from Lansing Everett High School Class of 1973 and went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Davenport College. Catherine worked many different facets and roles at the Gateway Lanes Bowling Alley in Clare for many years. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed taking trips to Texas to visit her daughter and grandkids and taking trips with her brother Doug in his motor home. She was also an animal lover. She is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Bruce; children, Steven (Donna Metko) BeVier and Michelle (Benjamin) BeVier-Medina; step-children, Betty (Frank) Roberts-Chope, Bruce Roberts Jr. and Laura Roberts; grandchildren, Dustin Cotton, Cheyann Armstead, Lin'z Sweezy; step-grandchildren, Ian, Holden and Austin Swartz; great granddaughter, Izaleaha Danielle Bailey; siblings, Douglas (Susan) BeVier, Debra (Robin) Marinoff, Karen (Rick) Partridge, Barbara Halfmann and Darlene (Joe) Oliver along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and 2 four legged grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by her dad, Richard BeVier and grandson, Dylan Scott Sweezy. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 1:00pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8:00pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Catherine's name may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin..com