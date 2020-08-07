Cathryn Marie Ames



Cathryn Marie Ames, age 65, of Grand Rapids formerly of Leslie , passed away peacefully at the Heartland Nursing Home on Thursday August 6, 2020. Cathy was born on September 6, 1954 in Hudson, Michigan to Evelyn (Murphy) and Donald E Ames. Cathy battled with a lifelong physical disability which did not stop her from graduating from Leslie High School in 1972 and continued her education attending LCC and Olivet College, in Business. From there she was employed with the State of Michigan, Dept. of Mental Health, where she retired. Cathy was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting , along with other arts and crafts. Cathy was also active with the MDA and Easter Seals. Cathy was preceded in death by her father Donald E Ames and oldest sister Valerie Kuhlman. Surviving are her mother Evelyn Jenkins and stepfather Donn Jenkins of Williamston. Siblings, Tom Ames of Holt, Laura and (Dennis) O'berry of Mason, Don Ames of California, Sharon and (Adrian) Williams of Leslie, Angie and (Brian) Morrison of Eaton Rapids, Penny and (Bill) Novtny of N. Carolina, Dan Ames of Leslie, Charlotte Hagfor of Dexter, Todd and (MaryAnne) of Georgia, Several nephews and nieces and a special nephew Shawn Ames. Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beuschel Funeral Home (616) 785-3863









