Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
For more information about
Cathy Seyka
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Seyka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Ann (Weinman) Seyka


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Ann (Weinman) Seyka Obituary
Cathy Ann (Weinman) Seyka

Lansing - Age 73, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Cathy was born on February 20, 1946, in Lansing to Ferd and Catherine Weinman. She was preceded in death by her parents, baby sister Penny, her mother and father-in-law, sister-in-law, and grandparents. She is survived by her devoted and loving family; husband, Gary Seyka, 2 sons, Ron (Andrea) Seyka and Steve Seyka, grandchildren, Zac (Kassie) Seyka, Chris (Lauren) Seyka, and Tayler Seyka, great-grandson, Owen Seyka, sister, Linda Beuerle, and many cousins and friends. She graduated from Everett High School in 1964, and worked her entire life with several Departments within the State of Michigan. The joys of her life were her husband, two sons, daughter-in-law, and all her grandchildren, including Tomi Thayer. She enjoyed spending time with all of them and cooking their favorite foods. She loved to SHOP, spend time at the casinos, camping every summer at Tawas State Park, and always helping others. We will miss her tremendously. A Celebration of Cathy's life will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 am at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt-Delhi Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent Catholic Charities. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now