|
|
Cathy Ann (Weinman) Seyka
Lansing - Age 73, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Cathy was born on February 20, 1946, in Lansing to Ferd and Catherine Weinman. She was preceded in death by her parents, baby sister Penny, her mother and father-in-law, sister-in-law, and grandparents. She is survived by her devoted and loving family; husband, Gary Seyka, 2 sons, Ron (Andrea) Seyka and Steve Seyka, grandchildren, Zac (Kassie) Seyka, Chris (Lauren) Seyka, and Tayler Seyka, great-grandson, Owen Seyka, sister, Linda Beuerle, and many cousins and friends. She graduated from Everett High School in 1964, and worked her entire life with several Departments within the State of Michigan. The joys of her life were her husband, two sons, daughter-in-law, and all her grandchildren, including Tomi Thayer. She enjoyed spending time with all of them and cooking their favorite foods. She loved to SHOP, spend time at the casinos, camping every summer at Tawas State Park, and always helping others. We will miss her tremendously. A Celebration of Cathy's life will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 am at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt-Delhi Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent Catholic Charities. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 8, 2019